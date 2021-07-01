Shooting this afternoon in NW Roanoke

(from Roanoke PD) On July 1, 2021 at approximately 5:00 p.m., Roanoke Police were notified of a person with a gunshot wound in the 3800 block of Panorama Avenue NW. Responding officers located an adult male with what appeared to be a serious gunshot wound outside a residence in the area. Roanoke Fire-EMS transported him to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Officers did not locate any suspects on scene and no arrests have been made. No further information is available at this time. This remains an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call (540)344-8500 and share what you know. You can also text us at 274637; please begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Both calls and texts

can remain anonymous.