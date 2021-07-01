UPDATE: I-81 lanes reopen but northbound backups persist

511VIRGINIA UPDATE: On I-81 at mile marker 162 in the County of Botetourt, motorists can expect delays due to a multi-vehicle crash. The North right shoulder is closed. Traffic backups are approximately 4.0 miles.

PREVIOUS: It has gone from bad to worse on northbound Interstate 81 between Roanoke and Buchanan. VDOT reports an accident at milemarker 162 continues to block all northbound traffic, and as a result, traffic in that direction is being taken off the interstate at Exit 156 and diverted onto northbound US 11. Expect major delays if you head in that direction.

FROM 511VIRGINIA: On I-81 at mile marker 162 in the County of Botetourt, motorists can expect delays due to a multi-vehicle crash. The North right lane and right shoulder are closed. Traffic is being diverted off at northbound MM 156 exit and the northbound 156 on ramp has been blocked.

