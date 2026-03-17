You don’t have to jet off to the Caribbean, Mexico or the Middle East to sample authentic cuisine from those parts of the world. Instead the Greater Williamson Road Area Business Association invites you to visit that busy commercial corridor during the annual Restaurant Week event that begins today. Greater Williamson Road Area Business Association executive director Valerie Brown says along a four mile stretch of Williamson Road between Orange Avenue and Hershberger Road there are 48 international businesses – many are eateries and will take part in Restaurant Week between today and next Tuesday the 24th. All participating restaurants will offer “passports”; visit as many establishments as you can; get the passport stamped and turn it in after the 24th. A name drawn will receive a 500 dollar voucher from Roanoke-Blacksburg Airport, good for anywhere United or Delta flies from ROA. WFIR’s Gene Marrano has that story:

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