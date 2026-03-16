The Roanoke Valley is under a tornado watch until 2 p.m. Monday as a powerful cold front brings the threat of damaging winds, large hail and a dramatic shift back to winter weather.

The Storm Prediction Center placed Roanoke and areas along the Blue Ridge under an enhanced risk — a Level 3 out of 5 — for severe thunderstorms. This elevated threat is uncommon for the region and precedes a sharp temperature crash expected by Monday evening.

Just four days after a 50-degree temperature drop, residents should prepare for another volatile swing. Highs near 66 degrees will plummet to the mid-20s overnight.

Severe threats through midday

National Weather Service officials in Blacksburg say the greatest risk for severe weather will last through midday Monday. Damaging wind gusts could exceed 58 mph, and the highest potential for tornadoes remains east of the Blue Ridge.

“Severe thunderstorms today will be capable of producing damaging wind gusts, hail and tornadoes,” the National Weather Service warned in its morning briefing.

Behind the front, a wind advisory remains in effect until 2 a.m. Tuesday. West winds are expected to blow between 20 and 25 mph, with gusts potentially reaching 41 mph.

Winter returns with hard freeze

The spring-like warmth will vanish quickly as the front passes. Temperatures are forecast to fall to around 53 degrees by 5 p.m. before bottoming out at 26 degrees tonight.

Rain showers may transition into isolated sprinkles or light snow by Monday evening. While significant accumulation is not expected, the rapid freeze will create hazardous conditions for sensitive vegetation.

Looking ahead, the region faces a hard freeze Wednesday morning. Temperatures are expected to drop into the teens and 20s across the Roanoke Valley, marking a stark return to winter conditions before temperatures begin to recover late in the week.