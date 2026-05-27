From the WFIR News room this is your Culture Calendar – With a look at some of the local events coming up this weekend and in the near future. Sponsored by the Roanoke Cultural Endowment. See more at Roanoke Cultural Endowment.org. The 68th annual Sidewalk Art Show in the streets near the Taubman Museum of Art returns this Saturday and Sunday. There’s a beer and wine garden as well. The 5th annual Star City Rockabilly Festival returns to the Virginia Museum of Transportation this Saturday, featuring local groups like the Jesse Ray Carter Band and the Screamin Rebel Angels from New York. How a barrel of rum and a Botetourt spy helped make America. That’s the idea behind the 1-act play A Most Horrid Conspiracy, this Thursday through Sunday at Attic Productions in Fincastle, a VA 250 project celebrating America’s 250th birthday.

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