Its become a foodie favorite over the past 25 years and attracts thousands of people over three days of food, music and community. The Lebanese Festival returns this weekend. It begins at 11am this Friday and runs through Sunday, opening at 11am each day. The Lebanese Festival at St. Elias Maronite Catholic Church on Cove Road in NW Roanoke now attracts thousands every year during the weekend after Memorial Day, to sample meat pies, stuffed cabbage rolls, chicken shawarma, baklava for desert and much more. Besides all the food choices – you can get it to go and even order online for curbside pickup – there is Lebanese music and traditional folk dancers in costume. A group of 15-20 dedicated volunteers from the church help prep food every year ahead of the festival, and more friends are recuited to help cook it all in the last few weeks. WFIR’s Gene Marrano reports :

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