Roanoke officials are navigating a delicate balance between high-tech crime fighting and resident privacy as the city considers expanding its surveillance network. Mayor Joe Cobb recently addressed growing concerns regarding the planned installation of 75 Raven acoustic sensors designed to detect gunshots. While the city already operates 24 Flock Safety license plate readers, the addition of audio technology has sparked fears of unauthorized voice recording.

Proven Success With License Plate Readers

The existing Flock cameras identify vehicle details like make, color, and license plates to solve crimes. Cobb noted the technology recently helped the Roanoke Police Department locate a missing man with dementia who had wandered from home.

“Having these sorts of technology available to locate people who are lost in their vehicles is really helpful,” Cobb said during an in-studio interview with WFIR.

The system also assisted in closing two unrelated gas station robberies. RPD used the data to identify suspect vehicles and make arrests. In another instance, authorities tracked a stolen vehicle across state lines into another state. “Our police department has confidence in it as they vetted these different technologies,” Cobb added.

Addressing Audio Privacy Concerns

Despite these successes, the proposed Raven sensors face significant pushback. Some residents worry the devices will record private conversations. Cobb clarified that the sensors trigger specifically for noises similar to gunshots.

“A lot of people were asking questions because they feel like the audio devices are going to record people’s voices,” Cobb said. “That is not my understanding.”

However, Flock’s product documentation suggests the Raven system can detect “sounds of human distress,” including screaming and shouting. Cobb emphasized that the city council shares these concerns. “We don’t want any technology to be abused or to invade anyone’s privacy,” he stated.

Evaluating the Future of Star City Surveillance

The gunshot detection program remains in a pilot phase. It is funded by a $57,040 federal Byrne grant. No contracts have been signed, and the devices are not yet active. Cobb noted that the city is still reviewing the contract to ensure rigorous privacy protections.

“If it works effectively, then let’s continue to find the best technology we can,” Cobb said. “If it doesn’t work and is not effective, then we can stop it.”