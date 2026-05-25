Roanoke, VA — Stephanie Moon Reynolds today officially announced her candidacy for another four-year term on Roanoke City Council, emphasizing experience, public service, and a continued commitment to the citizens of Roanoke.

Making the announcement at the historic Fishburn Mansion, Moon Reynolds reflected on both the city’s history and her personal connection to the community.

“Roanoke is more than where I live—it is home,” Moon Reynolds said. “It is where I was raised, where I built my career in public service, and where my family continues to grow across generations.”

A lifelong resident of Roanoke, Moon Reynolds grew up in the Hurt Park neighborhood and attended Roanoke City Public Schools. Her career in public service began at age 20 with the City of Roanoke, including 41 years of service in the City Clerk’s Office.

In addition to prior service on City Council, Moon Reynolds has remained actively engaged in community and nonprofit efforts focused on neighborhood improvement and citizen involvement.

The campaign will focus on several key priorities:

• Responsive Government

• Accountability and Transparency

• Neighborhood Investment

• Economic Opportunity

“Citizens deserve a government that listens, delivers quality services, and treats every neighborhood with care and respect,” Moon Reynolds said.

Moon Reynolds emphasized that her campaign will be rooted in experience, steady leadership, and practical solutions rather than partisan politics.

“At this stage of my life and public service, I believe experience matters. Service matters. And I am committed to putting Roanoke first.”

The election will be held on November 3, 2026.