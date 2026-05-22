Visitors to the valley may come and go – but “Family Stays” when they are hear with a child needing serious medical attention at a local hospital or special clinic. Ronald McDonald House of Southwest Virginia and other “Houses,” want to make sure people understand their mission. Ronald McDonald House of Southwest Virginia is among the Phase 1 House’s nationwide to reveal the new logo – a heart and a house are prominent features, and so is the Family Stays tagline, as executive director Shannon Boothe explained at a ribbon cutting held yesterday to note the rebranding. More from WFIR’s Gene Marrano :

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