Vinton officials are moving forward with plans to transform a vacant downtown corner into a modern mixed-use hub. The town recently finished acquiring several land parcels that have sat empty since a devastating fire four years ago.

Healing a Downtown Scar

The July 2, 2022, blaze destroyed the former DR Music building at 101 East Lee Avenue after the roof collapsed. The fire also damaged four adjacent apartments and the building that previously housed Edward Jones Investments. These structures were eventually demolished, leaving a visible gap at a major signalized intersection in the center of the town.

Town leaders began the recovery process in 2025 by purchasing the DR Music site from owners Donald and Ronda Wray. Recently, the town reached an agreement with S.A.S.S. Properties, L.L.C. to buy the remaining three parcels at 103 East Lee Avenue, 107 East Lee Avenue, and 0 South Pollard Street.

A Strategy for Local Investment

Jill Loope, special projects assistant to the town manager, says the acquisitions follow a decade of town-led redevelopment efforts. The town acts as a leader to attract private investment that might otherwise hesitate to take on complex sites.

“We are investing in the town,” Loope said. “We are creating new opportunity and attracting developers that are hopefully going to build the types of projects that make the most sense here.”

The town does not plan to hold these properties forever. Instead, officials want to find a partner to build a two- to three-story mixed-use development. The vision includes commercial retail space on the first floor and residential units on the upper levels to bring more people into the downtown district.

Next Steps for the Lee Avenue Site

While the town is currently “teeing up” the opportunity for potential partners, a formal request for proposals will likely be issued in the coming months. Town Manager Pete Peters noted that the town’s ownership is a temporary step to ensure the site is redeveloped thoughtfully.

Loope expects to see visible progress on the site within the next year or two. The goal remains to create an efficient, modern space that supports the ongoing revitalization of the community.

Building a New Legacy

The former DR Music building served the area for decades as a retail hub for instruments and musical supplies. While the fire ended that chapter, officials are excited to see what the next phase of growth will bring to the intersection.