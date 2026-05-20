From the WFIR News room this is your Culture Calendar – With a look at some of the local events coming up this weekend and in the near future. Sponsored by the Roanoke Cultural Endowment. See more at Roanoke Cultural Endowment.com. Festival in the Park is back at Elmwood Park this Friday afternoon through Sunday .. free live music, Artemis Journal poetry readings, Southwest Virginia Ballet performances, and vendors all day – 15 dollar ticketed Concerts at night Friday through Sunday. One weekend only NEXT week, May 28 through the 31 at Attic Productions in Fincastle, a Most Horrid Conspiracy, the true story of John Wyatt, a revolutionary spy from Botetourt County who helped foil a number of British plans after he went undercover, posing as a Tory loyalist. David Stewart Wiley is stepping away from the Roanoke Symphony Orchestra – but not for two more years, Wiley isn’t leaving until July 1st,2028, he figured on one more year but then the RSO Board of Directors asked him to stay another year – to coincide with the Symphony’s Golden Jamboree 75th anniversary season.

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