A local nonprofit is rising up to raise awareness about an under-studied and overlooked form of cancer.

After losing her grandmother, Becky Whisnant, to ovarian cancer last fall, Jaeda Wray founded her nonprofit Granny’s Teal Legacy to raise awareness for ovarian cancer in our region. Wray says the common symptoms are often easy to miss, as was the case for her grandmother: “She had been having symptoms for a while, but no one really knew what was going on with her until, unfortunately, it was too late. Bloating, eating difficulties, urgency – needing to go urinate, pelvic and abdominal pain, back pain, and menstrual changes are the common symptoms.”

To help promote awareness, Granny’s Teal Legacy will be hosting their first outreach event on June 6th. Wray says the event is designed to be both informative and fun, “We’re going to have vendors, food trucks, raffles, giveaways, health resources, and family fun. Just a welcoming environment for the community. The goal is to spread awareness while also bringing people together.”

The event will be held from 1:00-4:00 PM on Saturday, June 6th, at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Roanoke. Admission is free, and Wray says the first 100 guests will receive handmade gift bags featuring educational resources.