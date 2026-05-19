Its not happening for a while but David Stewart Wiley will be stepping down from his role as music director and conductor for the Roanoke Symphony Orchestra – after the RSO’s 75th anniversary season ends in mid-2028. When he does retire on July 1st, 2028, Wiley, who turns 60 next month, will have served in that role since 1996. He’s not putting his baton on the shelf entirely, but travel and more time with his wife Leah are at the top of DSW’s list. David Stewart Wiley is just the fourth music director the orchestra had had over its first 73 years. More from WFIR’s Gene Marrano:

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