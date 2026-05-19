May 19, 2026

Related Stories

Gun Laws

Virginia assault weapons ban draws GOP criticism ahead of July 1 start

Ian Price May 18, 2026
Virginia Redistricting

U.S. Supreme Court denies Virginia Dems appeal on referendum vote

Gene Marrano May 15, 2026
Food Trail

The Roanoke Region Food and Farm Trail officially launches

Gene Marrano May 15, 2026