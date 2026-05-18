LISTEN: Virginia assault weapons ban draws GOP criticism ahead of July 1 start

Virginia Republicans and Democrats remain sharply divided over how to address gun violence after Governor Abigail Spanberger signed a new assault weapons ban into law.

The legislation, approved as House Bill 217 and Senate Bill 749, bans the future sale, purchase, import and manufacture of certain assault-style firearms and large-capacity magazines beginning July 1. It also makes it a Class 1 misdemeanor to sell or buy an assault firearm or to import, sell, barter, transfer or purchase a large-capacity ammunition feeding device, as defined in the bills. Those convicted would be barred from purchasing, possessing or transporting a firearm for three years.

Supporters, including Spanberger, say the law is aimed at reducing mass casualty shootings and improving public safety.

“I am signing this bill into law because firearms designed to inflict maximum casualties do not belong on our streets. We are taking this step to protect families and support the law enforcement officers who work every day to keep our communities safe,” Spanberger said in a written statement announcing her signature.

The governor also noted that she plans to revisit some hunting-related concerns after lawmakers rejected one of her proposed amendments.

“While the General Assembly chose not to adopt my amendment that specifically carves out certain firearms frequently used for hunting, I will work with the patrons to clarify this language,” Spanberger said.

Republican State Senator David Suetterlein of Roanoke County argues the bill’s definition of “assault weapon” is too broad and would cover many popular firearms already owned by Virginians.

“The definition that they use for assault weapons, it’s so wide, it includes so many popular firearms that law-binding Virginians across your listening area already own,” Suetterlein said. “And this would seek to criminalize anyone else purchasing one of these firearms or selling them.”

Suetterlein says lawmakers should focus on enforcing existing laws and stiffening penalties for serious offenses instead of adding new restrictions.

“Each of items they’re talking about someone committing a crime with a gun is already illegal,” he said. “What we need is robust prosecution of the folks violating the law. When Republicans have brought bills to have stronger sentences against folks that violate the existing law, those have all been turned back by the Democrats. These restrictions aren’t going to be felt by the folks that are already violating the gun laws.”

The new law does not ban possession of assault-style firearms that Virginians already own. It also excludes firearms that are antiques, have been rendered permanently inoperable, or are manually operated by bolt, pump, lever or slide action.

Legal challenges against the law have already been filed, with opponents arguing parts of the legislation are unconstitutional under recent U.S. Supreme Court decisions. Backers say the state has authority to regulate the commercial sale of certain weapons and magazines in the interest of public safety.

The assault weapons and magazine limits are set to take effect July 1 unless courts step in before then.