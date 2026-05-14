The Roanoke Women’s Foundation held its 21st annual luncheon at the Taubman Museum of Art, a celebration of women in the arts and arts education in the community. One of the two honorees was Judy Larson, former director of the Taubman Museum of Art, when it was at Center in the Square as the Art Museum of Western Virginia. Larson was with the Art Museum of Western Virginia when Randall Stout was hired to design the Taubman building; she left before it opened in 2008 for a museum post in California. Also honored was Joanne Leonhardt Cassullo, a board member for the Taubman Museum and Roanoke College. Carilion Clinic CEO Emeritus Nancy Agee who rose from nurse to the top post at Carilion – was the keynote speaker.

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