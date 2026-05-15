Regional Farmer’s markets, farm to table eateries, brew pubs, organic farms and more – a new initiative that connects residents and visitors to local food businesses in the area has officially launched a unique “trail.” Its called the Roanoke Region Food and Farm Trail, with several dozen local farms and food businesses on board. Think of the Crooked Road Trail or a brewpub trail. The Roanoke Foodshed Network created the trail. Episode two of a six-part video series showcasing regional food businesses debuted yesterday during the official launch for the Roanoke Region Food and Farm Trail, held at Big Lick Farm in northwest Roanoke City. More from WFIR’s Gene Marrano.

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