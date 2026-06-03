From the WFIR News room this is your Culture Calendar – With a look at some of the local events coming up this weekend and in the near future. Sponsored by the Roanoke Cultural Endowment. See more at Roanoke Cultural Endowment.org. Something new at the Taubman Museum of Art – during this Friday’s monthly Art By Night, when all the downtown galleries and the Taubman Museum are open late. “Murder Mystery at the Museum,” a ticketed event from Jump Into Mystery. Yoga, music, wine tasting and good vibes this weekend during Yoga Venture at Wilderness Venture at Eagle Landing. Blacksburg’s Summer Arts Festival is free and kicks off this Friday night with the Domino Band on the Henderson Lawn at 6:30.

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