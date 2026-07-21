After launching almost a year ago with its first cohort of students seeking a high school diploma and workforce credentials, the Excel Center Adult High School at Melrose Plaza is getting ready for a small expansion in size, starting with job fairs today through next Tuesday. Kelly Weems is Senior Director of Community Impact for Goodwill Industries of the Valleys, which operates the Excel Center adult high school. Its first graduate received her diploma recently – more will be recognized later this year. Weems says the Excel Center average student class will go from around 50 to 75 and these job fairs are seeking math, English and electives teachers – and a “Lead Life Coach.” More from WFIR’s Gene Marrano:

Job fair dates:

Tuesday 7/21

9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Thursday 7/23

1 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Tuesday 7/28

3 p.m. – 5 p.m.