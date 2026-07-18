A Roanoke city leader is accusing a fellow council member of using racially charged language during an interaction at a public meeting earlier this month.

Councilman Phazhon Nash took to social media Friday to report an encounter with Councilman Peter Volosin. Nash alleged that as the two were leaving the dais following a City Council meeting, Volosin leaned into his ear and whispered that Councilman Nick Hagen “owns” him.

Nash, who is the third generation of his family born free, said the phrasing carried a heavy historical weight. “I cannot ignore language that, for me, carries and invokes a feeling of racial undertone and historical significance,” Nash said in a statement.

Seeking Clarification

The interaction reportedly occurred after Nash and Hagen cast identical votes on a recent issue. Nash said he approached Volosin during a subsequent Audit Committee meeting to seek clarification on the remark. According to Nash, Volosin confirmed the “owns you” phrasing but did not offer an apology or express regret for the choice of words.

“There’s a plethora of other words that could have been used to get the same message across,” Nash said. He noted that while political teammates often disagree, the conduct remains “unacceptable” when it becomes demeaning.

Colleagues React to Allegations

Councilman Hagen issued a written statement Friday supporting Nash’s account. Hagen described the alleged comments as “disgusting” and “racially motivated,” calling for them to be fully condemned. Hagen further alleged that Volosin has a history of belittling minority-led groups and making “misogynistic comments” to female colleagues.

Volosin is currently seeking reelection in the upcoming Democratic primary. WFIR News reached out to Volosin for a response to the allegations, but has provided no comment.

Upholding Public Standards

Nash emphasized that character remains the most vital attribute in public service. He stated that the experience reinforced his decision not to support Volosin’s reelection bid.

“Our city deserves leaders who can disagree without being disrespectful,” Nash said. He added that public office is a privilege that requires a commitment to treating every citizen and colleague with dignity.