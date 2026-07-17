Patchy smoke from distant wildfires is drifting across the Roanoke Valley today, triggering a Code Orange Air Quality Alert as temperatures climb toward the mid-90s. The alert remains in effect until 9 p.m. tonight for Roanoke, Salem, and surrounding counties.

Breathing in the haze

The Virginia Department of Environmental Quality issued the Code Orange alert due to high levels of fine particulates. This level of air quality can be unhealthy for sensitive groups, including children and seniors. People with asthma, heart disease, or other lung conditions should limit outdoor activity until the smoke clears.

The National Weather Service reports the smoke is moving across the Mid-Atlantic from active wildfires. While the haze may be visible, the most significant risk comes from microscopic particles that can irritate the respiratory system.

Scorching heat and storm risks

The air quality issues coincide with a significant heat wave hitting the region. Temperatures in Roanoke are expected to reach a high of 95 degrees today. Light and variable winds will offer little relief from the humidity and smoke.

Looking ahead to the weekend, the weather pattern turns more active. A Slight Risk of severe thunderstorms is forecast for Saturday afternoon and evening.

Saturday Weather Timeline:

Before 2 p.m.: Mostly sunny and hot with a high of 92 degrees.

Mostly sunny and hot with a high of 92 degrees. After 3 p.m.: Showers and thunderstorms become likely.

Showers and thunderstorms become likely. Primary Threats: Damaging wind gusts and locally heavy rainfall.

Keeping an eye on the horizon

Weather spotters are asked to report any wind damage to the National Weather Service on Saturday. The chance of precipitation stands at 60% for the second half of the day.

Storm chances continue into Sunday with a 50% chance of afternoon thunderstorms. Temperatures will remain in the low 90s through early next week, keeping the region in a cycle of high heat and humidity.