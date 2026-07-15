About two dozen mostly young adults are employed in three-hour shifts by 3 Balloons, a retail arts and crafts workshop and retail store on Franklin Road.”3 Balloons” opened earlier this year, selling what employees with intellectual challenges are turning out. Now via a special promotion they hope to get more people in the door, to learn about the 3 Balloons mission. Saturday, July 25th from 10am until 5pm its “Christmas in July,” with heavily discounted prices up to 50 percent on Christmas items, discounts on all others arts and crafts, and children’s book giveaways. 3 Balloons employees around two dozen mostly young adults, many are autistic or have Down Syndrome. Commercial artist Steve Stinson says he has a waiting list of people who want to work at 3 Balloons, with options limited for those with intellectual challenges.

WFIR’s Gene Marrano reports:

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