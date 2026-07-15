Its the second and last weekend at the Dumas Theatre in downtown Roanoke for The Musical Revue and Tony-Award winning play Ain’t Misbehavin’, based on the music of Harlem Renaissance legend Fats Waller, from almost a century ago. The production from Shine by JP runs from this Friday night through a Sunday matinee. At Mill Mountain Theatre Charlie and the Chocolate Factory – a musical – debuts this Wednesday night on the Trinkle Main Stage and runs through August 2nd, as Willie Wonka opens the gates to his mysterious factory. Its the second of three weekends this Thursday through Sunday’s matinee for the musical Into the Woods at Attic Productions in Fincastle, the Broadway hit with music from Stephen Sondheim. Kerry Williams is directing the play for Attic Productions. Much more – click on Calendar link below:

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