Ian Price | July 14, 2026

ROANOKE, Va. — The sudden death of South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham at age 71 has reignited national discussions about the aging demographics of Capitol Hill and whether the current structure of American government adequately represents younger generations.

Graham died after a brief illness, becoming the sixth member of the 119th Congress to die in office this term. His passing comes as the legislative body reaches a historic average age of 64.7 years, with the Senate median age at 64 and the House at 57.

Radford University Political Science Chair and WFIR Political Analyst Chapman Rackaway said the trend is driven by demographic realities and the structural path required to build a political career.

“This is a baby boom generation numerically,” Rackaway said. “They were the largest generation of the last four. So you would expect that they be kind of an overpopulation in anything, particularly Congress. Then you throw in all of the structural stuff. The fact that people very rarely run for Congress as a first time thing. So they’ve had to climb a ladder, which takes them time to get to that stage.”

Age gap between lawmakers and citizens widens

Congress has historically been older than the general population, but Rackaway said the gap between the average age of Americans and their representatives has grown significantly in recent years.

“It’s pretty much always been older than the general population,” Rackaway said. “But the gap between the average age of an American and the average of a member of Congress has been growing, especially over the last 15 years.”

The trend extends beyond Capitol Hill. Recent presidents have also been older, with occupants of the White House in their 70s and 80s.

Graham was the first senator to die in office since late 2023. Nineteen members of Congress began this session over the age of 80, with the oldest serving member, Senator Chuck Grassley of Iowa, at 92 years old.

‘Gerontocracy’ concerns grow among younger voters

Political scientists have begun using the term “gerontocracy” to describe what some view as rule by older generations. Rackaway said younger Americans are expressing frustration on social media about the state of the economy and feeling that previous generations have shut them out.

“You certainly see that in the way younger people are talking on their social media about the state of the economy, [and] about previous generations [pulling] the ladder up,” Rackaway said.

The concentration of power among older lawmakers comes as younger generations have grown increasingly disengaged from politics. Rackaway noted that when the political system appears to exclusively favor established, older politicians, it makes recruiting younger candidates an incredibly hard sell.

Congress productivity reaches historic lows

The aging of Congress coincides with historically low legislative productivity. The current session has passed the least amount of legislation since before the committee era of Congress in the 1820s, when the federal government played a much smaller role in American life.

Rackaway said the lack of legislative action disrupts the basic system of checks and balances established by the Constitution.

“Whether you support what the president is doing or not, the idea of the executive branch kind of being in control of just about everything is something that is not supposed to happen in American politics,” Rackaway said. “That’s really concerning for those of us who kind of look at the long-term effects of things and say, ‘Oh, gosh, are we going to see a continuing consolidation of power in the executive branch and making Congress functionally more irrelevant by the day?’”

Graham’s death has renewed calls for age limits or term limits for federal lawmakers, though structural changes to the seniority system remain unlikely in the near term.