Freedom First Credit Union says they want to make it as easy they can for those willing to support their “Freedom to Give,” food donation drive, which ends this Friday at Elmwood Park. But you don’t have to wait until then if you’re able to make a contribution. All donations of non-perishable, shelf-stable food made this Friday at Elmwood Park between noon and 6pm – or at one of the drop boxes in the Valley by this Thursday – will go to the Feeding Southwest Virginia Food Bank in Salem. Besides donating non-perishable food items between noon and 6 at Elmwood Park this Friday, there are drop off boxes available until this Thursday at places like the Berglund Center, Franklin Plaza in downtown Roanoke, Chocolate Paper, the WDBJ TV studios – and the K-92 building on Electric Road. WFIR’s Gene Marrano reports:

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