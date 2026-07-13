Virginia is currently the data center capital of the world, but advocates say the industry’s massive resource consumption is outstripping current safeguards. With 371 data centers operating and more than 400 planned, the Commonwealth now holds more data centers than the country of China.

Tim Cywinski, communications director for the Virginia Sierra Club, warns that this rapid expansion brings more questions than answers. Cywinski, who is also a Roanoke College alumnus running for Virginia’s 1st Congressional District, argues the industry is currently overloaded. He says Virginia is “picking up the tab for the world’s internet access” without sufficient accountability.

Thirst for Local Resources

The proposed Google data center in Botetourt County highlights these growing pains. The facility is expected to use up to 2 million gallons of water per day for each building on the campus. This consumption rate would rank it as Google’s eighth-largest complex globally.

The primary water source for this project is Carvins Cove. The reservoir currently sits nearly 15 feet below full pond, operating at approximately 66% capacity. Cywinski notes that Virginia is experiencing one of its worst droughts since 1942, yet no state or federal policies exist to limit data center water use during severe shortages.

Infrastructure and Contamination Risks

Beyond water volume, the construction of these “hyperscale” facilities presents unique environmental challenges. Unlike standard industrial projects, data centers require massive power and cooling infrastructure. Cywinski says these costs are often passed to consumers through higher electric bills as utilities build new transmission lines and power plants.

Residents also face potential risks to local water tables. Large concrete slabs can prevent water from absorbing into the ground. Additionally, “blow down” water used for cooling can carry contaminants and “forever chemicals” into local waterways. This runoff poses a specific threat to neighbors who rely on well water.

Seeking a Sustainable Path

Local governments are beginning to take independent action to manage the industry’s growth. Last week, the Roanoke City Council unanimously passed new ordinances to govern data center construction. These rules limit zoning districts and set specific standards for noise, design, and landscaping.

Cywinski believes federal and state leaders must follow suit with universal safeguards. He argues that the industry must be regarded with the “uniqueness” its massive size and consequences require. Without such protections, he warns that local communities will continue to bear the weight of global tech demands.