The Western Virginia Water Authority has issued a voluntary “Step One Drought Contingency Plan,” with the water level at Carvins Cove now down fourteen feet below normal – and after months of abnormally low rainfall to help refill local water sources.. Water Authority spokesperson Sarah Baumgardner on some simple steps residents can take to voluntarily reduce their water consumption:

No reason to be alarmed at this point says Baumgardner – the Western Virginia Water Authority, which also entails Spring Hollow Reservoir, other water tributaries and some wells, has 430 days of water supply left in its inventory.

(news release)

Regional water authorities are asking residents to cut back on usage as a record-setting drought drains local reservoirs. The Western Virginia Water Authority and the City of Salem both issued voluntary conservation notices Thursday, July 9, following a severe precipitation deficit that began last fall.

This marks the first time in the authority’s 22-year history that it has triggered its drought contingency plan. While water quality remains high, officials say proactive steps are necessary to protect the region’s long-term supply.

Carvins Cove hits critical threshold

The Western Virginia Water Authority triggered “Stage 1: Voluntary Conservation” after water levels at Carvins Cove Reservoir dropped nearly 15 feet below the pond level. The reservoir serves as the primary drinking water source for the core of the Roanoke Valley. Voluntary conservation mandates now extend across the authority’s entire footprint, including the City of Roanoke, the towns of Vinton and Boones Mill, and Roanoke, Botetourt, and Franklin counties.

Under the current plan, voluntary measures begin when the reservoir reaches 15 feet below the spillway. If levels drop to 20 feet, mandatory restrictions will take effect. Officials noted that a lack of significant rainfall since October 2025 is the primary driver of the decline.

Salem joins regional conservation efforts

The City of Salem issued a parallel request Thursday, citing record-low streamflow in the Roanoke River and declining groundwater levels. The U.S. Drought Monitor currently classifies the Roanoke Valley as being in a “Severe Drought.”

Salem City Manager Chris Dorsey determined a Drought Warning was warranted to align with regional partners. The city currently relies on a combination of river water and groundwater wells. To preserve supply, Salem is maximizing its use of groundwater wells while monitoring river conditions.

Simple steps to save water

Both water providers are asking residential and commercial customers to adopt specific habits to reduce daily consumption. Officials suggest focusing on high-evaporation periods and hidden leaks.

Outdoor conservation steps:

Limit all outdoor watering to before 10 a.m. and after 7 p.m.

Use a broom or blower instead of a hose to clean driveways.

Reduce the frequency of vehicle washing.

Turn off ornamental fountains and aesthetic water features.

Indoor conservation steps: Identify and repair dripping faucets or leaking toilets.

Keep showers under five minutes.

Only run dishwashers and clothes washers with full loads.

Store a pitcher of water in the refrigerator instead of running the tap to get cold water. Guarding the Valley’s liquid gold The Western Virginia Water Authority serves more than 300,000 people across the region. By implementing these measures early, officials hope to maintain enough water for essential services like fire protection and sanitation without reaching a “Drought Emergency” stage. Other smaller providers, including Aqua Virginia, have issued similar advisories for parts of Botetourt and Franklin counties. Regional leaders will continue to monitor weather patterns, though immediate forecasts do not show enough rainfall to fully replenish the reservoirs.