For twenty years she worked as a veterinarian, much of that in her own practice, caring for dogs, cats – even pet pigs. Now this new chapter in her professional life finds Dr Carrie Turnbull caring for pets as they get closer to crossing over the Rainbow Bridge. Turnbull sold her private veterinary practice last year, but she’s not retiring – instead she created a mobile service – Clarity Vet Consulting – that offers in-home, personalized care for pets nearing the end of their life span – and comfort for the pet parents as they discuss the options available. That plan could include extending a pet’s life even for a short term with palliative care, or preparing for the end with hospice care – much like many people experience – or deciding on when is the best time to put a pet down. Turnbull is getting some referrals from veterinary clinics, but she’s ready to take on more clients for Clarity Vet Consulting. More from WFIR’s Gene Marrano:

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