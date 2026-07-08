From the WFIR News room this is your Culture Calendar – With a look at some of the local events coming up this weekend and in the near future. Sponsored by the Roanoke Cultural Endowment. See more at Roanoke Cultural Endowment.org. Its the opening weekend this Friday night through a Sunday matinee at the Dumas Theatre on Henry Street in downtown Roanoke, for Ain’t Misbehavin’ – A Musical Revue, the Tony award-winning play. This is also the opening week for Into the Woods at Attic Productions in Fincastle, Stephen Sondheim’s Broadway musical that includes a number of characters from fairy tales you might remember – and some new ones as well. Opening this Thursday at the Eleanor D Wilson Museum on the Hollins University campus, No Excellent Beauty – Disability Aesthetics, a two-person photography exhibition running through November 25th featuring the works of two artists who are dealing with late onset but unseen chronic illnesses – using photography to illustrate how their unseen conditions impact them.

Post navigation