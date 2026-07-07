Multi-platinum rock band 311 will headline the Budweiser Summer Series at Elmwood Park on Friday, Sept. 25. The performance is part of a seasonal concert lineup that brings national touring acts to the heart of downtown Roanoke.

Indie-pop group Beach Weather will open the show, which is sponsored in part by K92 and 97.3 The Rock Channel. The event is also supported by Budweiser, PA Short Distributing, WDBJ7 and Downtown Roanoke, Inc.

Three decades of alternative rock

Known for a distinct musical style that blends rock, reggae, funk and rap, 311 has remained a staple of the alternative music scene for more than 30 years. The band has sold more than 10 million albums worldwide and is responsible for chart-topping hits including “Amber,” “Down” and “All Mixed Up.”

The Sept. 25 show marks a significant stop for the band as they continue to draw large crowds to outdoor venues across the country. Fans can expect a high-energy set that covers the group’s extensive catalog of radio hits and fan favorites.

Ticket sales and presale opportunities

Tickets for the general public go on sale Friday, July 10, at 10 a.m. General admission tickets are $49 in advance and $59 on the day of the show.

Dedicated fans have two early opportunities to secure spots. A 311 fan presale begins Wednesday, July 8, at 10 a.m. and runs through Thursday morning. An artist presale follows on Thursday, July 9, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Children 6 and younger are admitted free of charge.

Planning for the performance

Gates at Elmwood Park will open at 6 p.m., with the music scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. The show will take place rain or shine, and organizers note that all ticket sales are final.

VIP ticket information is expected to be released soon for fans seeking an enhanced experience. Attendees are encouraged to check the Downtown Roanoke, Inc. website for updated information on parking, prohibited items and gate policies as the concert date approaches.

A night under the stars

The addition of 311 to the summer series highlights Roanoke’s growing reputation as a destination for major musical tours. With Beach Weather’s modern indie-pop sound setting the stage, the evening promises a diverse musical experience for the region. Fans should prepare for the Friday morning ticket launch to ensure they get the best available pricing for this outdoor event.