A study comparing the public-school systems of all 50 states – and the District of Columbia – placed Virginia’s public schools among the top 10 in the nation.

In their recent comparative analysis ranking the nation’s public-school systems across 32 metrics, WalletHub named Virginia’s school systems the 6th best in America. Chip Lupo, a writer and analyst for WalletHub, noted that Virginia’s school systems consistently rank highly: “Virginia is consistently ranked among the states with the best school systems in the country – and for good reason. In all the metrics applied, Virginia did very well, and in some cases average, and only in a few areas were they slightly below average.”

Lupo credits the state’s high graduation rates, particularly among low-income students, and low incidents of students with access to weapons or illegal drugs, for the Commonwealth’s high ranking.