From the WFIR News room this is your Culture Calendar – With a look at some of the local events coming up this weekend and in the near future. Sponsored by the Roanoke Cultural Endowment. See more at Roanoke Cultural Endowment.org. Its the opening weekend at Showtimers Community Theatre, this Thursday night through August 9, for the Drowsy Chaperone, a Tony award winning musical where colorful characters come to life in a lonely man’s apartment. Its the last weekend this Thursday through Sunday for the Musical Into the Woods at Attic Productions in Fincastle and thee second of three weeks starting this Wednesday night for Charlie and the Chocolate Factory at Mill Mountain Theatre, as the story of Willie Wonka comes to life on the Trinkle Main Stage. Matt Shields is the executive director for Mill Mountain Theatre:

A closing night reception and lecture this Thursday night at 6pm for artist David Wiesner and his exhibit “writing with pictures,” at the Eleanor D Wilson Museum on the Hollins University campus. Speaking of Hollins the annual Festival of New Works is this Friday night through Sunday, a three-day event with students work from the Playwright’s Lab. All performances are at Mill Mountain Theatre’s black box Waldron stage; admission is free.

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