A local hero of the American Revolution – whose name has become synonymous with the City of Salem – is being honored with a new exhibit by the Salem Museum & Historical Society; open now through next March after a ribbon cutting yesterday. “Andrew Lewis: Salem’s Revolutionary Champion,” features 18th century artifacts and weapons, re-created items where touching them is fine, and backstories on how fictional people lived at that time of change in this country, from all walks of life – even those enslaved in the valley. Assistant director for the Salem Museum is Hunter Haskins, he says there is a hands-on, interactive approach to the new exhibit on General Andrew Lewis and the times he lived in. WFIR’s Gene Marrano has that story:

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