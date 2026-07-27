For the next month, a local museum will be home to an exhibition highlighting how free black Virginians helped shape the Commonwealth’s history.

The Harrison Museum of African American Culture is presenting Un/Bound, an exhibit designed to bring to light the lives, struggles, and achievements of the free Black Virginians who lived in the region from the 1600s through the Civil War era.

Eric Beasley, Chair of the museum’s Board of Directors, says Un/Bound highlights an often-overlooked, but no less significant, chapter of American history, “We’re celebrating 250 years of American history, and we’re talking about folks who were on this land before that 250 years even started counting. These are the folks who have created American history.”

He adds that by understanding our past, we can better contextualize the present, and shape the future, “It’s important for us to understand where we’ve been, and that helps us to contextualize where we are today and also where we’re — where we’re headed. You know, when we’re — when we’re thinking about these histories we can head in a direction that is more inclusive, and that allows us to really see the — the whole of who we are as a people.”

The Un/Bound exhibit will remain at the Harrison Museum of African American Culture until August 24th.