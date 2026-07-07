Are you or a loved one ready for the post-retirement “third stage of life,” with plans in place to reduce isolation, eat better and figure out the financials of living well past retirement? Two panelists from a recent information session on what Eldercare and living longer might look like speak out. The Reverend Dr RJ Jun is the director church and community relations with Pinnacle Living, a senior living company that operates the Hermitage of Roanoke. Its not just the Roanoke Valley that is dealing with an aging population. Jun was on that recent panel discussion that also included Oakey’s Funeral Services and Wills on Wheels. Jun also suggests faith-based communities might be a good way to spread the word about services that are available to those in the third stage – or the families supporting them.

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