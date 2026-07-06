The USA Cycling Endurance Mountain Bike National Championships arrive in the Roanoke Valley at the end of the week – and volunteer coordinator Molly Bullington says they can still use a hundred or more people to sign up, for all sorts of positions from course marshals to directing spectators in parking lots. If you’re not a mountain biker or you are but not taking part in any leg of the National Championships over the next two weekends (July 12-19), you can still get involved as a volunteer in some capacity, even for just a few hours. Carvins Cove, Elmwood Park and Explore Park are venues for the USA Mountain Bike National Championships; see the Visit Virginia’s Blue Ridge website “events page,” for a link to the volunteer signups, with the time slots and descriptions of assignments available – or a link on the WFIR News website (below) and Facebook.

Sign up to volunteer here