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The short meteoric life of Thomas Wright “Fats” Waller – the jazz pianist, composer and singer who grew up and lived in New York City during the Harlem Renaissance of the 20’s and 30’s – is being told with music in the second production from “Shine by JP,” a community theatre group focused on bringing more local African American actors and works by black playwrights to local stages. More on “Ain’t Misbehavin’, a musical revue opening this Friday night from WFIR’s Gene Marrano:

A Tony Award winner and Broadway hit in the late 70’s, “Ain’t Misbehavin’ – a musical revue” – celebrates the life of Fats Waller, the jazz singer, composer and pianist who influenced others with his “Stride Style,” and was a regular during the Harlem Renaissance era in New York almost a century ago. Now a local theatre troupe is bringing Ain’t Misbehavin’ to the historic Dumas Theatre on Henry Street for the next two weekends, as WFIR’s Gene Marrano reports: