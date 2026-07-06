Virginia State Police is investigating a two-vehicle crash, which resulted in a fatality. The crash occurred on Sunday, (Jul 5) at 2:00 a.m. on Interstate 81, southbound, one mile north of Wildwood Road in Roanoke County.

A 2009 Pontiac G5 was stopped on the right side of Interstate 81, when the vehicle was struck by a 2018 Ford F-350.

The driver of the Pontiac, 19-year-old Tyler Cole Williams, of Vinton, Va., was transport to Lewis Gale Medical Center where he later died.

The crash remains under investigation.