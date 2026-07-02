Virginia Western Community College will be able to offer what it calls “enhanced credentialing opportunities,” that are recognized nationally and are transferable among many industries. The National Coalition of Certification Centers has awarded Virginia Western the NC3 Leadership School designation, related to Mechatronics, a blend of mechanical and electronic disciplines. With that designation, Virginia Western will now offer three certificate courses with national skill standards, covering topics like fluid power, applied mechanical systems, smart sensors and industrial automation. The school says it works closely with local employers to help create certificate programs that can place students in good jobs. Local and state economic development officials gathered this morning at the Virginia Western Colonial Avenue campus to hear more about the new applied mechatronics certificate courses that will be offered, using Western’s hands-on STEM lab as the program anchor. Amy White is the Dean of Stem at the school:

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