The founder of a nationally recognized wealth management firm with an office in Roanoke is offering financial advice amid market upset.

Creekmur Wealth Advisors was recently named among USA Today’s Top 20 Best Financial Advisory Firms in the nation. The firm’s President and Founder, John Creekmur, says in a stock market facing unprecedented overvaluation, your financial security hinges on two things: planning and preparation. Creekmur says you plan for your financial future by looking at details that won’t change, “With planning, we look at the static. We say an individual at this certain age, 45-years of age, want[s] to retire in fifteen years. We plan for that time period: how much we set aside, how do we make the investment portfolios.”

Preparation, he says, allows you to weather the unforeseen circumstances you have no control over, “That can be inflation. That could be the President making a decision on an executive order. Well, that’s going to rattle the markets. And so whenever that happens, then, let’s not knee-jerk, let’s actually look at the environment ahead of time, let’s prepare for things, and let’s make wise decisions to accomplish goals. I’ve seen so many times, people make emotional decisions. Invariably, that decision almost always turns out to be wrong, and we have to come back and then try to recover it later on.”

Creekmur adds that his firm offers individualized plans to help everyone secure their financial future: from those just beginning their careers to those planning for retirement.