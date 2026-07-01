Its called “Plan 26,” an upcoming revision to the City of Roanoke’s Arts and Culture plan that’s been in place since 2011. Before its finalized, the Roanoke Arts Commission wants to hear from citizens via an online survey. Funded by the city, the Roanoke Arts Commission will take the Plan 26 survey results to help craft a revised arts and culture plan, and then present it to the City’s Planning Commission and City Council this fall. The Plan 26 survey available on the Roanoke Arts website or a link with this story, asks respondents – who can take a short or longer version of the survey, what their arts and culture priorities would be, where they would like to see public art, and how to reach more people about what’s available in Roanoke arts-wise. WFIR’s Gene Marrano has that story:

Take Plan 26 survey on QR code on this link below

Plan 26 QR Handout (1)

Or via this roanokearts.org link