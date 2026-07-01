From the WFIR News room this is your Culture Calendar – With a look at some of the local events coming up this weekend and in the near future. Sponsored by the Roanoke Cultural Endowment. See more at Roanoke Cultural Endowment.org. Overnight Sensations – the 24 hour page to stage celebration of live theatre where 10 minute plays are conceived, written, rehearsed and acted, returns to Mill Mountain Theatre’s Trinkle Main Stage this Saturday night at 8pm. Its free to attend

One week from this Friday on July 10th the musical revue and former Tony Award winner Ain’t Misbehavin opens for two weekends at the historic Dumas Theatre, the second play from Shine by JP chronicles the life of Jazz legend Fats Waller. Attic Productions in Fincastle presents the Stephen Sondheim Musical Into the Woods running from July 9th through the 26th. Debuting this Thursday at the Taubman Museum of Art Washington’s Greatest Victory – Yorktown and American Art – featuring works on loan from Mount Vernon – George Washington’s home. Hear much more on the link below: