9th District Democratic candidate Adam Murphy rejects claims made in primary opponent’s blog post Clark Palmer June 30, 2026 1 minute read Adam Murphy A candidate running for the Democratic nomination in the 9th Congressional District says a campaign volunteer is being harassed following a now deleted Facebook comment. WFIR’s Clark Palmer explains: Share: Post navigation Previous: Governor Spanberger weighs in after General Assembly accepts her budget amendments Related Stories Governor Spanberger weighs in after General Assembly accepts her budget amendments Clark Palmer June 30, 2026 Botetourt County unveils historic marker on Catawba Road in remembrance of the “BikeCentennial,” Gene Marrano June 29, 2026 Prices rise for FloydFest 2026 Tuesday at midnight – with the 2026 festival just over 3 weeks away Gene Marrano June 29, 2026