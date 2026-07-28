Paw Paw Fest returns to the New River Valley in September Clark Palmer July 28, 2026 1 minute read ( From Paw Paw Fest Facebook) An event in the New River Valley this fall plans to celebrate the so-called Appalachian banana. WFIR’s Clark Palmer explains: https://wfirnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/07/7-28-Paw-Paw-Fest-Wrap-WEB.wav Share: Post navigation Previous: Inside Panthers Media Day: Rookie Monroe Freeling steps into starting lineup amid injuries Related Stories Inside Panthers Media Day: Rookie Monroe Freeling steps into starting lineup amid injuries Ian Price July 28, 2026 FloydFest ’26 Daydream is in the books after 5 days of Music, Magic and Mountains Gene Marrano July 28, 2026 Roanoke’s Harrison Museum of African American Culture Announces New Exhibit: Un/Bound Emma Thomas July 27, 2026