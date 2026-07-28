FloydFest ’26 “Daydream” as it was nicknamed was more than a dream this past weekend; it actually took place, as thousands headed to Floyd County for a long weekend of “Music, Magic and Mountains.” Big name headliners, regional favorites and newer bands looking to win the “On the Rise” title and a mainstage gig at FloydFest 2027 made it to the Floyd County town of Check last Wednesday through Sunday to play their music for loyal fans and others who had never heard them before. WFIR’s Gene Marrano has this recap:

Bands many knew of and had heard their music on Spotify or Pandora; others not so much. FloydFest 2026 “Daydream” welcomed somewhere around 100 performers from Grammy nominees to local musicians well known in Roanoke, to Festival Park for the five-day long weekend that ended on Sunday. FloydFest 26, with offerings from blue grass to Americana, from rock to reggae, dealt with some early rain and misty weather to end in sunshine. Away from the 7 stages the music and outdoors festival is also about the buskers, the jugglers, aerial artists and colorful patrons that go a little bit hippy for a few days every year. More from WFIR’s Gene Marrano: