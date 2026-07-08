Carilion Clinic has one near Dr. Pepper Park and now so does LewisGale – The HCA Healthcare Center for Clinical Advancement has opened in the former Allstate Building on Electric Road that also houses the Galen College of Nursing – a simulation center where LewisGale Regional Health System nurses and residents can train on the latest techniques, with the help of some high-tech mannequins. The new Healthcare Center for Clinical Advancement cost $2.4 million to build and fills out the last six-thousand square feet of empty space at the former Allstate Building – now known as Metis Plaza. Danyelle Stutz is Vice President of Clinical Education for HCA Healthcare’s Capital Division:

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