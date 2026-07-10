Professional wrestling returns to the Berglund Center tomorrow night. All Elite Wrestling brings its weekly “Collision” broadcast to the Star City for a 7:30 p.m. start. The event follows the organization’s debut in the Star City last August. That appearance ended a long drought for televised wrestling in Roanoke, which had not hosted such a spectacle since 2014.

A Global Athletic Spectacle

Maya World, known to fans as the “It Girl,” says the show offers a unique display of athletic styles. The roster includes talent from the Japanese scene and performers with Luchador backgrounds. World describes the promotion as a true professional wrestling company that focuses on the sport. “It’s just more of a sport rather than other things,” World said.

Fighting for a Greater Cause

World has performed with the company for eight months. She recently reached the finals of the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament. She used the tournament to honor her late brother. “I’m fighting with this grief in my heart, but I’m living my dream,” World said. She added that she is now fighting for a cause greater than herself.

Championships on the Line

Saturday’s card features two major title bouts. TBS Champion Hikaru Shida defends her title against Harley Cameron. Additionally, Mark Davis and Speedball Bailey will wrestle for the AEW National Championship. Tickets are available at aewtix.com. Fans can also watch the event on TNT or stream it on HBO Max.

Courtesy: AEW Courtesy: AEW Courtesy: AEW