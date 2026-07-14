It made them smile or gave them goose bumps. Six years after his death, the longtime owner of Tudor’s Biscuit world, who died by suicide in 2020, made his impact again on family and friends who carry on in his name, as they work to prevent others from taking their own lives. After nearly 30 years in business Louis Tudor closed Tudor’s Biscuit World in 2012. Perhaps losing a sense of purpose – and then with the isolation of the COVID-19 shutdown – Tudor’s mental health challenges just got worse and in 2020 he took his own life. But back in 1992 Tudor took a bag with day’s proceeds to the bank across Franklin Road, as he always had, and dropped it in the night deposit box. But they never got that bag – it literally fell through the cracks and was not discovered until the Western Virginia Water Authority – now in that space – found it earlier this year when moving the deposit box they had left up for customer payments. WFIR’s Gene Marrano has that story:

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