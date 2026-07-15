The Roanoke VIA Day School that focuses on children with autism and related neuro-developmental challenges cut the ribbon on a new playground today, replacing a two-decade old structure at its campus in northeast Roanoke. The new playground was engineered for students specifically with autism and related issues. VIA director Leslie Painter recalls when the new playground first opened to students two weeks ago; Painter also says she helped design several of the playground features. Grants from the Community Foundation Serving Western Virginia, local families and other advocates for VIA’s mission helped fund the new playground. The VIA Day School was formerly BRAAC – the Blue Ridge Autism and Achievement Center.

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