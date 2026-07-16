Short-track racing at Elmwood Park for the USA Cycling Endurance Mountain Bike National Championships finishes its two-day run with the Elite Women’s and men’s races tonight beginning at 6:30. Then its on to Explore Park for cross-country style racing through Sunday. Whit Ellerman is chair of the Local Organizing Committee and the owner of Cardinal Bike – last weekend before the marathon racing at Carvins Cove one of the participants – former NBA star Reggie Miller – came by the Orange Avenue location for a tune-up. Reggie Miller starred for the NBA’s Indiana Pacers in the 1990’s and most recently was on the TV broadcast team for the NBA Finals won by the NY Knicks.

Click on short video below about the short-track racing at Elmwood Park and what’s coming up this weekend.